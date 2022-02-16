Marfa Public Radio’s 2022 Love Drive

For the last few years, Marfa Public Radio has filled the airwaves on Valentine’s Day with special love notes and dedications. The tradition continued this year with a special music show and over 100 postcards mailed from the post office in Valentine, Texas.

This year, Marfa Public Radio received over 100 love notes to send through the post office in Valentine, Texas. (Claudia Saenz / Marfa Public Radio)

By Marfa Public Radio

Marfa Public Radio’s Love Drive this year was a success, and it’s all thanks to the station’s supporters.

In the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day, we received over 100 notes from listeners looking to send a special message to a loved one. We played cupid and hand wrote the messages so we could mail them with a special postmark from Valentine, Texas.

We also read love notes on the air during a special morning Love Drive dedication show joined by a playlist filled with long songs.

You can hear the show through the player below.

We want to thank everyone for participating in this year’s Love Drive at Marfa Public Radio.

We already can’t wait until the next one.