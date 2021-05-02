May 2021 Election Results in West Texas

Posted on May 1, 2021

From the Permian Basin to the Big Bend, voters are weighing in on several elections, from city council races to school board elections.

Check here for election results in Alpine, Marfa, Presidio and Ector County.

Editor’s note: Results below largely reflect early voting totals, and are not yet official. For updated results — check back on Sunday, May 2, 2020.

Alpine City Council 

City Council Member Ward 1Judy Stokes 128 votes
Maria Curry 49 votes
City Council Member Ward 5Tracy Cash 34 votes
Jerry Johnson 67 votes

Alpine ISD Election 

Member District 3Monty Kimball 34 votes
Nikki Ahrens 67 votes
Member District 4Jimmy Morris 52 votes
Rachel R. Carvajal 10 votes

Ector County ISD Election

Trustee Seat 4Jesse Christesson  49 votes
Christopher Stanley 101 votes

Marfa City Council

MayorManny Baeza (unopposed) 221 votes
Two at-large city council seats Irma Salgado 165 votes
Raul Lara 210 votes
Stephen Boelter 78 votes

Marfa ISD Election

School Board Place 3Yolanda Jurardo (unopposed) 216 votes
School Board Place 4Rene Gonzalez 168 votes
Jose Grajeda  103 votes

Presidio City Council

Mayor John Ferguson 333 votes
John A. Razo  173 votes
Full-term council candidates Rogelio Zubia 306 votes
Irvin Olivas 262 votes
Unexpired-term council candidatesAbel Hernandez 412 votes
Trisha Runyan  78 votes

Presidio ISD Election

Three at-large positionsIris S. Galindo 335 votes
Tino Martinez 310 votes
Velva Saenz 121 votes
Roxy Cabello 217 votes
Jusby Vasquez 236 votes
Alfred P. Muniz 127 votes
Gabriela Hernandez 192 votes

About Public Radio Staff

Marfa Public Radio
This entry was posted in KRTS News and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.