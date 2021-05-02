May 2021 Election Results in West Texas

From the Permian Basin to the Big Bend, voters are weighing in on several elections, from city council races to school board elections.

Check here for election results in Alpine, Marfa, Presidio and Ector County.

Editor’s note: Results below largely reflect early voting totals, and are not yet official. For updated results — check back on Sunday, May 2, 2020.

Alpine City Council

City Council Member Ward 1 Judy Stokes 128 votes

Maria Curry 49 votes City Council Member Ward 5 Tracy Cash 34 votes

Jerry Johnson 67 votes

Alpine ISD Election

Member District 3 Monty Kimball 34 votes

Nikki Ahrens 67 votes Member District 4 Jimmy Morris 52 votes

Rachel R. Carvajal 10 votes

Ector County ISD Election

Trustee Seat 4 Jesse Christesson 49 votes

Christopher Stanley 101 votes

Marfa City Council

Mayor Manny Baeza (unopposed) 221 votes Two at-large city council seats Irma Salgado 165 votes

Raul Lara 210 votes

Stephen Boelter 78 votes

Marfa ISD Election

School Board Place 3 Yolanda Jurardo (unopposed) 216 votes School Board Place 4 Rene Gonzalez 168 votes

Jose Grajeda 103 votes

Presidio City Council

Mayor John Ferguson 333 votes

John A. Razo 173 votes Full-term council candidates Rogelio Zubia 306 votes

Irvin Olivas 262 votes Unexpired-term council candidates Abel Hernandez 412 votes

Trisha Runyan 78 votes

Presidio ISD Election