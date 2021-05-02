May 2021 Election Results in West Texas

From the Permian Basin to the Big Bend, voters are weighing in on several elections, from city council races to school board elections.
Check here for election results in Alpine, Marfa, Presidio and Ector County.
Editor’s note: Results below largely reflect early voting totals, and are not yet official. For updated results — check back on Sunday, May 2, 2020.
Alpine City Council
|City Council Member Ward 1
|Judy Stokes 128 votes
Maria Curry 49 votes
|City Council Member Ward 5
|Tracy Cash 34 votes
Jerry Johnson 67 votes
Alpine ISD Election
|Member District 3
|Monty Kimball 34 votes
Nikki Ahrens 67 votes
|Member District 4
|Jimmy Morris 52 votes
Rachel R. Carvajal 10 votes
Ector County ISD Election
|Trustee Seat 4
|Jesse Christesson 49 votes
Christopher Stanley 101 votes
Marfa City Council
|Mayor
|Manny Baeza (unopposed) 221 votes
|Two at-large city council seats
|Irma Salgado 165 votes
Raul Lara 210 votes
Stephen Boelter 78 votes
Marfa ISD Election
|School Board Place 3
|Yolanda Jurardo (unopposed) 216 votes
|School Board Place 4
|Rene Gonzalez 168 votes
Jose Grajeda 103 votes
Presidio City Council
|Mayor
|John Ferguson 333 votes
John A. Razo 173 votes
|Full-term council candidates
|Rogelio Zubia 306 votes
Irvin Olivas 262 votes
|Unexpired-term council candidates
|Abel Hernandez 412 votes
Trisha Runyan 78 votes
Presidio ISD Election
|Three at-large positions
|Iris S. Galindo 335 votes
Tino Martinez 310 votes
Velva Saenz 121 votes
Roxy Cabello 217 votes
Jusby Vasquez 236 votes
Alfred P. Muniz 127 votes
Gabriela Hernandez 192 votes