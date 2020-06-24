Odessa Announces Free COVID-19 Testing For The Month Of July

By Mitch Borden

Over the next month, residents of Odessa will be able to get tested for COVID-19 for free. Beginning on June 30th, the City of Odessa is sending a mobile coronavirus testing unit to parks around the community. No appointment is needed, the first 200 people to arrive will get a test.



The National Guard conducting coronavirus testing at Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department in Midland County. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

Odessa’s city council approved this measure earlier this week. To fund this campaign the city specified it is using funds from the CARES Act. Odessa and other West Texas cities are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases as the rate the coronavirus spreads through communities quickly increases.



As of Wednesday evening, Odessa has had 434 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 236 individuals are believed to be infected with the virus.



The times and locations for the free testing are:



June 30th, Sherwood Park 9 am – 11 am

July 2nd, Woodson Park 11 am – 1 pm

July 14th, Salinas Park 9 am – 11 am

July 16th, UTPB park 9 am – 11 am

July 21st, Lawndale Park 9 am – 11 am

July 23rd, Floyd Gwinn Park 11 am – 1 pm

July 28th, Slaton Park 9 am – 11 am