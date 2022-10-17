On this Día de los Muertos, we’re remembering those we’ve lost with a special show

The two-hour dedication special will air Nov. 1 and we want to fill our airwaves with your remembrances of friends and family. | Lea esta nota en español

A día de los muertos ofrenda at the Capri in Marfa, Texas in 2019. (Sarah Vasquez)

By Zoe Kurland

Día de los Muertos is around the corner, and Marfa Public Radio is asking listeners to share memories and remembrances of loved ones that have passed on.

Traditionally, Dia de los Muertos is celebrated with ofrendas — tiered altars featuring a photo of the person being remembered, candles, food and drink, special keepsakes, sugar skulls and bright orange and yellow marigolds — the scent of which is said to help guide the dead to the altar.

Inspired by the many ofrendas we’ve seen in our region around this time of year, we’re hoping to fill our airwaves with the sounds of audio-altars and aural ofrendas honoring those who have come before us, using songs to help us visit with the memories of those we’ve lost — but we can’t do it without your help.

We’re putting together a special Día de los Muertos music show from 6pm to 8pm on November 1st, where we’ll air your memories and song dedications. Call us at 1-800-903-5787 to leave a message on our voicemail box remembering a family member or friend, and let us know if there’s a song you’d like to hear in their honor.

You can also fill out our Google Form here: