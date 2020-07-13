Record-Setting Heat Reaches West Texas This Week

By Public Radio Staff

A high-pressure system hovering over West Texas is causing record heat throughout the region with temperatures reaching well into the triple digits.

Afternoon highs over the next few days will reach “dangerous” levels, according to the National Weather Service, and will bring weather capable of spreading fires to parts of West Texas.

High-pressure systems generally result in clear skies. And with little cloud coverage, temperatures rise. With this kind of heat, you want to take breaks pretty often if you’re working outside says, Samantha Zuber, a forecaster with Midland’s National Weather Service office.

“If you are working in this heat in direct sunlight you’re going to want to make sure you have plenty of water to drink,” said Zuber. “That is most important by far, is to almost have more water than you expect you’re going to drink. You never want to run out.”

Zuber said Midland could see an afternoon high of 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, which would be a new daily record for the Tall City. The current record is 107 set back in 1933.

As a result of the record-setting heat, the weather service is issuing heat advisories and warnings for nearly all of West Texas. Recommendations include reducing your time spent outside if possible, drink plenty of water, wear light clothing and to reschedule any “strenuous activities” to the early morning or late evening.

“We are not anticipating any raim in the Permian Basin any time soon, especially not in the midland area,” said Zuber. “We’re going to be in these hot, dry conditions throughout the rest of the week.”

