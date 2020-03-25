Resources for West Texans During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Permian Basin Grocery Store Senior Hours, Food Pantries, and more

If you would like to be included in this list, please email diana@marfapublicradio.org. (Last updated Wednesday, March 25, 2020)

West Texas Senior Shopping Hours

Dollar General Stores – All locations offering senior shopping hours first hour of opening.

All locations offering senior shopping hours first hour of opening. Market Street in Midland – Senior shoppings hours from 6 am to 9 am.

– Senior shoppings hours from 6 am to 9 am. Walmart in Midland – Senior shoppings hours on Tuesday 6 am – 7am.

Federal Food Assistance Programs

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Food Benefits – SNAP is a federally funded program that helps low-income families buy food from local stores. SNAP assistance is available to families, elderly people and single adults that qualify. Applicants must reside in Texas, and must apply in the county in which they reside.

(SNAP) Food Benefits SNAP is a federally funded program that helps low-income families buy food from local stores. SNAP assistance is available to families, elderly people and single adults that qualify. Applicants must reside in Texas, and must apply in the county in which they reside. The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) – In order to be eligible to receive assistance from certain food banks in West Texas, you’ll need to fill out a TEFAP application. The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) is a federal program that provides low-income Texans with emergency food assistance at no cost.

Permian Basin Food Pantries & Resources

West Texas Food Bank Midland & Odessa – Starting Monday March 23, the Client Choice Pantries in both WTFB locations will begin serving with modified hours. The food bank’s social service workers can assist you over the phone to apply for SNAP benefits.

– Starting Monday March 23, the Client Choice Pantries in both WTFB locations will begin serving with modified hours. The food bank’s social service workers can assist you over the phone to apply for SNAP benefits. Call 432-580-6333 for assistance. Odessa Pantry Hours Monday 1 pm – 4 pm Wednesday 9 am – 12 noon Friday 9 am – 12 noon Midland Pantry Hours Tuesday 9 am – 12 noon Wednesday 1 pm – 4 pm Thursday 9 am – 12 pm



Odessa

Odessa Boys and Girls Clubs – Shelf-stable weekend meals for kids available at 800 E. 13th or 1476 N. Knox. Distribution from 4 pm – 7 pm on Fridays. More information at (432) 337-8389.

Shelf-stable weekend meals for kids available at 800 E. 13th or 1476 N. Knox. Distribution from 4 pm – 7 pm on Fridays. More information at (432) 337-8389. Bethlehem Baptist – 1000 W Clements. Distribution from Fridays at 8 am to 9:30 pm. More information at (432) 337-8389.

1000 W Clements. Distribution from Fridays at 8 am to 9:30 pm. More information at (432) 337-8389. Catholic Charities – 2500 Andrews. Distribution Tuesday through Thursday from 9 am to 12 pm. More information at 432-332-1387.

2500 Andrews. Distribution Tuesday through Thursday from 9 am to 12 pm. More information at 432-332-1387. Mackey Chapel United Methodist Church – 306 W Clements. Distribution last Wednesday of the month from 4 pm to 6 pm. More information at 432-332-7707.

– 306 W Clements. Distribution last Wednesday of the month from 4 pm to 6 pm. More information at 432-332-7707. Odessa Meals On Wheels – 1314 E 5th St. Distribution Monday through Friday from 8 am to 1 pm. More information available at 432-333-6451.

1314 E 5th St. Distribution Monday through Friday from 8 am to 1 pm. More information available at 432-333-6451. Permian Basin Mission Center – 208 N Adams. Distribution Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 12:30 pm. More information available at 432-337-0554

– 208 N Adams. Distribution Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 12:30 pm. More information available at 432-337-0554 Salvation Army Odessa – 811 E 10th St. Distribution Monday through Friday from 9 am to 12 pm. More information available at 432-332-0738.

811 E 10th St. Distribution Monday through Friday from 9 am to 12 pm. More information available at 432-332-0738. Shadow of Christ – 16015 S Hwy 385. Distribution on the 1st & 15th of each month from 10 am to 12 pm. More information available at 432-332-0024

16015 S Hwy 385. Distribution on the 1st & 15th of each month from 10 am to 12 pm. More information available at 432-332-0024 St John’s Episcopal Church – 401 N County Rd. West. Distribution on the third Saturday of Month from 8 am until 10 am. More information available at 432-333-6022.

401 N County Rd. West. Distribution on the third Saturday of Month from 8 am until 10 am. More information available at 432-333-6022. St. James Missionary Baptist Church – 2212 E 11 St. Distribution on the second Friday of every month. More information available at 432-580-3306.

2212 E 11 St. Distribution on the second Friday of every month. More information available at 432-580-3306. Westminster Presbyterian – 4901 Maple. Distribution on the last Saturday of the month fro 10 am until 1 pm. More information available at (432) 366-1321.

Midland