Shakeup at Alpine City Hall after Contentious Council Meeting

Just over two weeks after Alpine voters elected three new city council members, one newly elected member led a successful charge to push three of the city’s key staffers out of their jobs.

Former Alpine City Attorney Sandy Wilson (left) delivers a speech during a council meeting on May 18, 2021, as newly elected council member Judy Stokes (right) listens. (Screenshot via City of Alpine stream)

A shakeup is underway at city hall in Alpine, just weeks after voters elected three new members to the city council.

At a contentious council meeting on May 18, one newly elected member led a successful charge to push three of the city’s key staffers from their jobs, with two other members joining the effort.

At last week’s meeting, council members voted to fire City Manager Erik Zimmer and City Secretary Cynthia Salas. A proposal to also fire City Attorney Sandy Wilson failed to reach a vote, though Wilson resigned anyway after delivering a fiery speech accusing Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson of being the force behind the firings.

In the conversation above, Marfa Public Radio News Director Carlos Morales talks with Big Bend Reporter Travis Bubenik about the drama at last week’s meeting, Wilson’s claims and Dodson’s response, and where the council goes from here.

Alpine City Council is meeting Monday, May 24 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the now-vacant positions for city manager and city secretary. The agenda for that meeting and details on how to watch the meeting online can be found here.