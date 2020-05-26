Summer Shake Up Schedule

Join Matlin Sain with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Presidio County as we cover the following topics: seed germination (week one), how-to make a backyard bird feeder (week two), how to tell the difference between good and bad snakes (week three), and what is agriculture and why is it important? (week four). Online classes start June 1st and content will be posted online at https://summershakeup.org/4h/

In this new online iteration of DJ Camp, students will learn music sampling and mixing skills through instructional videos by DJ Bigface and DJ Dada from Austin, Texas. Online resources will include a digital music library and a collaborative playlist of emerging DJ’s from the Chihuahuan Desert and beyond. DJ Camp will be available online athttps://summershakeup.org/ballroom/ Monday, June 22 through Thursday, June 25.



Does art have to tell a story? Can artwork be a simple line or a single word? Or perhaps art is a bunch of complex thoughts and marks or even sounds? Chinati wants to know! The Chinati Foundation will post new content every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday throughout Camp Summer Shakeup starting June 1st.Content will be posted online athttps://summershakeup.org/chinati/

Please note: Materials for Chinati activities will be distributed Thursday, May 28, 9 – 10:00 am in front of the school cafeteria.

Join Dalee Sullivan for 30 minutes of fun-filled gymnastics and aerobics Monday through Thursday starting June 1st. This class is for students of all ages. Content will be posted online at

https://summershakeup.org/gymnastics/



Marfa Live Arts will host two music-filled camps during Camp Summer Shakeup: Hip Hop Dance Camp and Choir Camp! Hip Hop Dance Camp with Gabby Cunningham will run June 1-4 and Choir Camp with Anna Teagarden runs June 8-11. Content will be posted online athttps://summershakeup.org/mla/

Please note: Materials for MLA Choir Camp will be distributed Thursday, May 28, 9 – 10:00 am in front of the school cafeteria.

The Marfa Studio of Arts (MSA) will be offering free online art classes for Marfa students entering grades K-4th. Join us as we learn, play, and create together using books, nature, and much more! New projects are posted every Monday through Thursday starting June 1st. Content will be posted online at

https://summershakeup.org/msa/

Please note: Materials for MSA classes will be distributed Thursday, May 28, 9 – 10:00 am in front of the school cafeteria.



It’s reading time! Read Marfa volunteers and Marfa Elementary School teachers will share some of their favorite children’s books during 30-minute videos. Videos are posted Monday through Thursday throughout Camp Summer Shake Up starting June 1st. Content will be posted online at

https://summershakeup.org/read-marfa/

Join Elizabeth Guttierez for three Zumba classes created especially for Summer Shake Up students—fun, dance, and great exercise! Check back online athttps://summershakeup.org/zumba/ Monday through Thursday throughout Camp Summer Shake Up, starting June 1st.

