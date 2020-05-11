Support Excellent Local Journalism

We are thrilled to announce that we’re able to launch Marfa Public Radio’s COVID-19 Challenge because of four generous donors. For the next thirty days, every dollar donated will have twice as much impact.



In March, Marfa Public Radio made the decision to suspend all of our on-air fundraising in order to provide uninterrupted news and reporting as the coronavirus spread throughout the country.

For the past nine weeks, our reporters have been working around the clock to cover access to resources, regional protocols, and what West Texans can expect as the pandemic reaches our doorsteps and communities.

Help keep this vital service alive in West Texas by supporting us as we work to bring you the news you rely on. Please donate today.

