Texans In Tune: West Texas Guitar Festival

By Nick Hurt

Texans In Tune is a segment of Marfa Public Radio’s Monday classical music program In Tune, usually featuring live performances with students at the University of Texas Butler School of Music. This episode features interviews with students and faculty at the University of Texas at the Permian Basin in Odessa.

In this segment—which originally aired on Monday, March 23—host Nick Hurt speaks with guitarist and teacher Paul Sanchez and his students, Audrey Fuentes, Miguel Paz, Beau Roland and Leon Zwiener.

The segment also features performances from UTPB students. In the interview, UTPB student Audrey Fuentes discusses her views on the importance of music education for the young students in her community.

“The young ones are really good, it’s interesting to see that we’re not so far apart,” Fuentes said. “We can encourage them and let them know, ‘hey!’ you can do this when you are in college, there is a futures in music, it’s not just oil out here. You can create something and be creative.'”