Trump Will Stop in Permian Basin For Fundraiser

By Public Radio Staff



President Donald Trump is headed to Odessa for a fundraising luncheon on July 29, according to an invitation from the Trump-Pence Victory Committee.





President Donald Trump (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

More details about the event will be ironed in the coming days. Sherry Hurt, the president of the Ector County Republican Women’s Club, told the Odessa American that the exact location and time are still unclear.

“All I can tell you right now is what I’ve been told and that the event will be on the 29th,” Hurt said to the paper. “Any further information that I don’t know would have to come from the Trump media people.”

Tickets to the event are being sold for $2,800 per person. A photo-op with the president will cost $50,000 and a seat at his table has a price tag of $100,000.

This is the second visit to the permian basin for the Trump administration since 2019. Last year, Vice President Mike Pence held a fundraising event in Midland and toured an oil rig.



Trump’s visit to the Permian Basin comes as Texas oil and gas companies continue to struggle with low oil prices.