Watch Live: Basin PBS Coronavirus Roundtable

Posted on March 19, 2020

By Mitch Borden

Basin PBS holds a live forum Thursday night between Midland and Odessa healthcare, education and government officials concerning preparation and response to the coronavirus crisis.

Currently, no cases of the coronavirus that have been found in the Permian Basin’s two largest cities, but earlier this afternoon a man who commutes into Midland and Odessa regularly for work at the University of Texas Permian Basin tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Tune into the live round table at 8 pm here:

About Mitch Borden

Mitch Borden is Marfa Public Radio's Permian Basin Reporter. If you have any questions about West Texas' energy industry or the Permian Basin email him at mitch@marfapublicradio.org.
This entry was posted in KRTS News and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.