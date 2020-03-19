Watch Live: Basin PBS Coronavirus Roundtable

By Mitch Borden

Basin PBS holds a live forum Thursday night between Midland and Odessa healthcare, education and government officials concerning preparation and response to the coronavirus crisis.

Currently, no cases of the coronavirus that have been found in the Permian Basin’s two largest cities, but earlier this afternoon a man who commutes into Midland and Odessa regularly for work at the University of Texas Permian Basin tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Tune into the live round table at 8 pm here: