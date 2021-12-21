Watch Live: Biden Outlines Plan To Address Surging COVID-19 Cases

Posted on December 21, 2021

As COVID-19 cases surge across the U.S. ahead of Christmas, President Biden delivers remarks on his administration’s plans to fight the onslaught of cases and the rapidly-spreading omicron variant of the virus.

