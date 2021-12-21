Watch Live: Biden Outlines Plan To Address Surging COVID-19 Cases

As COVID-19 cases surge across the U.S. ahead of Christmas, President Biden delivers remarks on his administration’s plans to fight the onslaught of cases and the rapidly-spreading omicron variant of the virus.
West texas Talk
West Texas Talk airs Thursdays at 6 PM, re-broadcast Fridays at 9 AM
- Oct 02, 2020: Artists and Politics: A Conversation
- May 15, 2020: State of the Station: Pandemic Style
- May 01, 2020: A National Poetry Month Quarantine Check-in
- Apr 23, 2020: Lou Reed, Boquillas, and Pandemic Pantry
- Apr 16, 2020: Pandemic Responses in the Permian Basin
- Apr 09, 2020: Small Towns & Essential Businesses
- Apr 02, 2020: Living with Quarantine, At Home and Abroad
-
Listen Near You
- Marfa & Fort Davis: 93.5 FM (KRTS)
- Alpine: 91.7 FM (KRTP)
- Marathon: 91.5 FM (KDKY)
- Midland & Odessa: 91.3 FM (KXWT)
- Presidio: 95.3 FM (KOJP)
