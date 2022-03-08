Watch Live: Biden to announce U.S. ban on Russian oil imports

Posted on March 8, 2022

President Biden is set to announce a U.S. ban on the import of Russian oil because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The ban would mark a divergence in U.S. sanctions from those of its allies and partners, most of whom rely on Russian oil imports.

