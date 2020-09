By Public Radio Staff

Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update on Texas’ response to COVID-19 on Thursday at noon.

He’ll be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt and other health officials.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state have been trending downward in recent weeks, though numbers are still higher than they were in the first few months of the pandemic.

