Wendy Davis Officially Files To Run For Texas’ 21st Congressional Seat

By David Martin Davies, Texas Public Radio

Former Texas State Sen. Wendy Davis filed to run for Congress on Wednesday. She seeks the Democratic nomination for the 21st congressional district of Texas, which covers the Hill Country and reaches into the San Antonio and Austin areas.

In 2018, the race for the seat was a nailbiter — Republican Chip Roy won it with just two percentage points.

Davis looks to flip this seat blue in 2020, and she submitted more than 1,600 signatures to file for office.

“I was proud to have my daughter and my 3- and 1-year-old granddaughters with me along with a couple dozen supporters,” she said. “It was a really happy and exciting morning.”

Davis said her issues center on health care and climate protection — globally and also locally in the Hill Country.

Davis was a state senator who represented the Fort Worth area. In 2014, she lost in a run for Texas governor against Greg Abbott.