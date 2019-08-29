What Topics Should We Tackle At Marfa Public Radio’s Town Halls?

Sharing relevant information with our communities is a part of Marfa Public Radio’s core mission. But after the stories, facts and figures are out in the world, what comes next?

In October, Marfa Public Radio will begin hosting quarterly town halls across the wide range of West Texas. They will take different forms depending on the topic, from panel discussions with experts to informal community conversations.

Our goal is for the town halls to be an opportunity for robust public discussion, where community members connect with resources and each other.

We want your input. What issues are important to you? What big topics would you like to come together with your neighbors to discuss?



