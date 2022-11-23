Winter storm could cause Thanksgiving travel issues in West Texas

The National Weather Service in Midland says a winter storm expected to impact the region overnight Thursday and into Friday could cause travel delays, mainly near the Texas-New Mexico border and in the Permian Basin.

(National Weather Service)

By Travis Bubenik

A winter storm headed to West Texas just in time for Thanksgiving could lead to travel delays in parts of the region late Thursday into Friday.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of the region, stretching from areas near the Texas-New Mexico border to the Guadalupe and Davis Mountains, including the areas around Marfa, Fort Davis and Alpine.

Forecasters said Wednesday that while there is still some uncertainty in the forecast, rain late on Thanksgiving is expected to transition to snow in parts of the region, particularly in areas near the Texas-New Mexico border.

Monitor the forecast very closely over the next several days as things may change quickly with this winter storm. If you will be traveling for the holidays, make sure to follow @txdotelp @TxDOT @TxDOTOdessa and check out https://t.co/6vha2eeKEh for road conditions! #txwx #nmwx — NWS Midland (@NWSMidland) November 23, 2022

Forecasters said an inch or two of snow is possible starting around midnight on Thursday and into Friday.

“It still looks like the heaviest snowfall amounts will probably be around the Guadalupe Mountains, up through southeast New Mexico, possibly the northwestern Permian Basin,” said meteorologist Julie Phillipson.

“The higher elevations of the Davis Mountains could still see some of the heavier snow as well,” she said. “Possibly into the Marfa plateau.”

The National Weather Service said travelers should pay close attention to the forecast as Thanksgiving approaches, as the storm’s track “may change quickly.”

The winter storm could cause travel delays on the interstates and highways in West Texas, particularly with more drivers than unusual on the roadways because of the holiday.

“We are expecting travel issues, but that’s going to be contingent on where the heaviest snow falls,” Phillipson said. “Especially for people who are going to be heading north, because that’s where we’re expecting the heavier snow further north, and then of course across the mountain areas as well.”

North of the Permian, the National Weather Service office in Lubbock had already issued a Winter Weather Watch for parts of that region as of Wednesday afternoon. Parts of the Lubbock area could see up to four inches of snow, forecasters said.

Click here to find the latest road conditions via the Texas Department of Transportation.