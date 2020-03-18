With Schools Closing Due To Coronavirus, How One Midland Parent Is Making Do

By Mitch Borden

In the Permian Basin, public and private schools have closed out of growing concern over coronavirus.

In Midland, that meant Kristen Betton, a stay at home mom, had to quickly figure out how to keep her twin daughters on track with their studies — while also having to explain a pandemic.

Betton’s twin daughters working through their daily lessons at the dining room table. (Photo Courtesy of Kristen Betton)

For Betton, she says she’s fortunate because the private school her children attend has been supportive during this time. But that hasn’t prevented Betton from facing many of the challenges families across West Texas are dealing with as they try to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.

Betton says her daughters are having a little trouble staying focused while at home and miss their friends. (Photo Courtesy of Kristen Betton)

Marfa Public Radio’s Permian Basin Reporter Mitch Borden gave Betton a call to talk about the new circumstances her family is adapting to, which include figuring out a schedule for schooling at home and how to to get some form of social interaction.

The interveiw with Betton touches on:

Figuring out a schedule for her daughters.

Learning how to home school.

Cabin Fever.

Whether school closures will be brief or prolonged

What it’s currently like in Midland.

Betton’s outlook on the future.

You can listen to their conversation by clicking on the audio player at the top of the page.