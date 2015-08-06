Continuing Coverage: The Planned Trans-Pecos Pipeline

Pipe for the planned Trans-Pecos Pipeline sits at a staging yard outside Fort Stockton, TX. (Travis Bubenik/KRTS)

For more than a year now,

we’ve been following developments related to the planned Trans-Pecos Pipeline.

The 143-mile, 42″ underground pipeline would carry natural gas from producers in the Permian Basin, through the Big Bend region, and eventually to power plants in Mexico.

Companies on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border are behind the project, with Dallas-based Energy Transfer leading the way on the American side.

Here’s a look back at some of our ongoing coverage, in chronological order from our most recent to earliest stories. Check back here for new stories as they may appear.

– Protested Big Bend Pipeline Now Closer to Approval (January 2016 – Texas Tribune)

– Feds Release Environmental Assessment of Pipeline Border Crossing (January 2016)

– After Trespass Allegations, Spriggs Lets Pipeline Company Continue Surveys (December 2015)

– “Material Failure” Caused Pipeline Explosion Near Cuero, TX (December 2015)

– Kelcy Warren, CEO of Energy Transfer, Appointed to Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission (November 2015)

– Texas-Pacífico Railroad Gearing Up For Pipeline Shipments to Alpine (November 2015)

– Pipeline Border Crossing Review Due Out in January, Permit Decision by Early April (November 2015)

– State Senator José Rodríguez Supports Trans-Pecos Pipeline (November 2015)

– Borderland Exodus: Towns on Path of Proposed Mexican Pipelines Suffer Rash of Violence (October 2015)

– Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick Addresses Opposition to the Trans-Pecos Pipeline (October 2015)

– Contractor Wanted Park Employee Removed from Reviewing Pipeline Plan (October 2015)

– Rancher’s Assault Case Resolved With Lesser Charge, Probation (October 2015)

– Construction on Presidio Chili Plant Tied to Trans-Pecos Pipeline is Delayed, But Chili Company Says Delay is Temporary (October 2015)

– Energy Transfer Responds to Public Comments on Pipeline Border Review (September 2015)

– Key Player in City of Presidio’s Economic Plans To Start Construction This Month (September 2015)

– West Texas Rancher Says Pipeline Company Trespassed (August 2015)

– Regulators Extend Deadline for Public Comments on Pipeline Border Crossing Review (August 2015)

– Environmental Assessment for Pipeline Border Crossing Gets Underway (July 2015)

– Pipeline Company Wants Feds to Deny Opponents’ Requests for More Oversight (July 2015)

– Pecos County Judge on Pipeline Plan (July 2015)

– Energy Transfer Tries to Ease Concerns as Pipeline Plan Moves Forward (July 2015)

– Energy Transfer Hosting Pipeline Meetings in Presidio, Alpine (July 2015)

– Big Bend Counties Want More Federal Oversight on Trans-Pecos Pipeline (July 2015)

– Addressing Concerns from Big Bend Area Residents, Alpine Council Passes Pipeline Measures (June 2015)

– Alpine City Council to Continue Pipeline Discussions (June 2015)

– Pumpco Denied Water Permit for Staging Site (June 2015)

– Alpine Mayor on Trans-Pecos Pipeline: “I Feel Uncomfortable” (June 2015)

– Alpine Resolution Opposing the Trans-Pecos Pipeline Dies Before a Vote (May 2015)

– Alpine City Council Will Consider Resolution to Oppose Pipeline (May 2015)

– Congressman Will Hurd Listens to Trans-Pecos Pipeline Opponents (May 2015)

– Pipeline Shipments Could Head South on Old West Texas Railroad (May 2015)

– Board Member of Brewster County Groundwater District Arrested on Trespassing Charge (May 2015)

– Work at Alpine Staging Ground for Trans-Pecos Pipeline Can Continue Amid TCEQ Investigation (May 2015)

– Presidio County Commissioners Receive Update on Trans-Pecos Pipeline (May 2015)

– The Uphill Battle for Eminent Domain Opponents in Texas (May 2015)

– Alpine City Council to Hear Citizen Comments on Trans-Pecos Pipeline (May 2015)

– Cano Backtracks on “Done Deal” Comment, Pipeline Opposition Begins Fundraising (May 2015)

– Rail Shipments to Fort Stockton for Trans-Pecos Pipeline Set to Begin (April 2015)

– Brewster County Judge on Trans-Pecos Pipeline: “I Do Think It’s a Done Deal” (April 2015)

– Reaction from Energy Transfer Meetings on Trans-Pecos Pipeline (April 2015)

– Opposition to Trans-Pecos Pipeline Gets Underway in the Big Bend (April 2015)

– Eminent Domain vs Landowner Rights: Border Pipeline Faces Opposition on Both Sides of Rio Grande (April 2015)

– Public Meetings on Trans-Pecos Pipeline Scheduled as New West Texas to Mexico Pipeline is Announced (April 2015)

– Pipeline Company Approaching West Texas Landowners (March 2015)

– West Texas to Mexico Pipelines On Track for 2017 Finish (February 2015)

– Obama says he will veto bill to fast track pipeline permits (January 2015)

– Mexico Energy Reform: Border Pipeline Challenge (October 2014)