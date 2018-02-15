D23 Candidate Angela Villescaz Talks About Her Low Profile and Grassroots Approach

Angela Villescaz is one of the 5 candidates running in the democratic primary for District 23. (Carlos Morales/KRTS)

Angela “Angie” Villescaz is one of the 5 democratic candidates that have entered the district 23 race. The Ulvadle resident has largely kept a low-profile compared to her opponents. She’s had no website or real social media presence. But she says that’s changing now.

Villescaz says she was originally looking to support Pete Gallego. But late last year, the Alpine democrat decided to forgo another congressional run. “So I traveled around, studied those who did enter the race and I never saw anyone that I thought would be able to beat [incumbent] Will Hurd,” says Villescaz.

That’s when Villescaz says she decided to enter.

But since she’s filed, the Ulvade democrat has kept a low profile. “That was actually intentional,” says Villescaz. “I’ve been building a grassroots movement of Latinas across the district…So no one’s really known where I’ve been since last August, except for close, close allies. But they understood my strategy.”

She says now she’s pushing forward with a full fledged campaign in the weeks before the primary election. At her stops throughout the district, Villescaz says she’s taking a moderate approach because that’s in line with her beliefs and the background of the district. “I was raised here. That’s my family, those are my family views.”

District 23 is one of the most competitive congressional districts in the state, running from San Antonio to El Paso. During the 2016 November, it was one of the few Congressional districts in the state and country that narrowly voted for Hilary Clinton, while electing a Republican representative. The democratic primary for the district has quickly filled: San Antonio Prosecutor Jay Hulings, former Obama and Clinton appointee Judy Canales, Rick Treviño, a former teacher and Bernie Sanders delegate in last year’s Democratic National Convention, and former Air Force intelligence officer Gina Ortiz Jones.

