Gulf Coast Express Project Moves Forward

Pipelines and storage terminals at the port of Corpus Christi. (photo: Lorne Matalon)

Houston-based Kinder Morgan says it’s nearly 500-mile pipeline project is moving forward. The announcement comes as the the company has secured enough transportation agreements for the project.

Kinder Morgan says its proceeding with its $1.7 billion project now that enough companies have bought into it.

The pipeline has a capacity of roughly 2 billion cubic feet per day. Several big name companies like Apache and Pioneer have signed on to transport natural gas through the pipeline.

The project, known as the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline, will cary natural gas from the West Texas town of Coyanosa to the Corpus Christi area. Currently, there are at least a dozen other pipeline projects in the works. These projects will cary oil or natural gas from the Permian Basin to export hubs in the coast, where it can be easily sold and shipped.

The Gulf Coast Express is expected to be in operation by October 2019.