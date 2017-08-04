Join Us as Texas Standard Broadcasts Live from Marfa

On Friday, August 18, Texas Standard will broadcast live from the Marfa Public Radio station. Join us from 10 – 11am for a coffee tailgate listening party outside the station while David Brown hosts news from across Texas!
midnight-4 am | Undercurrents, public radio’s freewheeling eclectic music mix of triple A, rock, folk, blues, native, Americana, world, reggae, dub and electronica with host Gregg McVicar
4-5 am | Classical Morning
5-9 am | Morning Edition, weekly morning news program with stories from around the world
9-10 am | On Point, news analysis program that takes calls on different topics currently in the media
10-11 am | Texas Standard, up-to-the-moment coverage of politics, lifestyle and culture, the environment, technology and innovation, and business and the economy – from a Texas perspective
11 am-1 pm | Old School Oldies (Rock ‘n’ Roll), locally hosted oldies program with your favorite classics from the 50s to the 80s
1-3 pm | Science Friday, news and entertaining stories about science, hosted by Ira Flatow
3-4 pm | Latino USA, radio journal of news and culture, is the only national, English-language radio program produced from a Latino perspective
4-6 pm | All Things Considered, each show consists of the biggest stories of the day, thoughtful commentaries, insightful features on the quirky and the mainstream in arts and life, music and entertainment, all brought alive through sound
6:00-6:30 pm | Marketplace, public radio’s daily magazine on business and economics news for the rest of us
6:30-7 pm | West Texas Talk, local interview program with a wide range of topics from artists in town to local government issues and more
7-8 pm | World Cafe, host David Dye serves up an eclectic mix of music from blues, rock, and world, to folk, and alternative country with live performances and interviews with celebrated and emerging artists
8-9 pm | World Music, hosted by Carol Fairlie, this program showcases music from around the world
9-10 pm | Afropop
10 pm-midnight | Music XWT “Across West Texas”
