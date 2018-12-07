Midwest Retailer Shopko Closing Multiple Stores, Including One In Presidio

This week Wisconsin retailer Shopko announced it would close 39 stores in 19 states across the country, including one in Presidio.

The announcement comes as the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to Bloomberg.

The stores set to close will begin liquidation sales Friday, according to the company, and are set to close by the end of February.

Most of the locations set to close are Shopko Hometown stores.

“Despite all of the stores’ efforts, as we reviewed the long-term outlook on profitability, sales trends, and potential growth we came to the difficult decision that it was necessary to close these stores,” said Shopko spokesperson Michelle Hansen.

Hansen says Shopko Hometown stores typically employ 10 and 25 full and part-time employees.

The retail shop was founded in 1962.

Apart from the Presidio location, there are seven Shopko locations in the state, mainly serving rural West Texas.

The following stores will begin liquidation on December 7, 2018 and close the end of February.

Leadville CO

Buena Vista CO

Bonners Ferry ID

Dwight IL

Webster City IA

Cherokee IA

Eldora IA

Anthony KS

Russell KS

Phillipsburg KS

Clay Center KS

Lyons KS

Larned KS

Brandenburg KY

Mahnomen MN

Paynesville MN

Albany MO

Plentywood MT

Lincoln NE

Ord NE

Kimball NE

Lovington NM

Oakes ND

Stanley ND

Lisbon ND

Mayville ND

Fairview OK

Redfield SD

Wagner SD

Webster SD

Dell Rapids SD

Presidio TX

Delta UT

Nephi UT

Blanding UT

Beaver UT

Spokane WA

Mauston WI

Greybull WY