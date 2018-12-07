Midwest Retailer Shopko Closing Multiple Stores, Including One In Presidio

This week Wisconsin retailer Shopko announced it would close 39 stores in 19 states across the country, including one in Presidio.
The announcement comes as the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to Bloomberg.
The stores set to close will begin liquidation sales Friday, according to the company, and are set to close by the end of February.
Most of the locations set to close are Shopko Hometown stores.
“Despite all of the stores’ efforts, as we reviewed the long-term outlook on profitability, sales trends, and potential growth we came to the difficult decision that it was necessary to close these stores,” said Shopko spokesperson Michelle Hansen.
Hansen says Shopko Hometown stores typically employ 10 and 25 full and part-time employees.
The retail shop was founded in 1962.
Apart from the Presidio location, there are seven Shopko locations in the state, mainly serving rural West Texas.
The following stores will begin liquidation on December 7, 2018 and close the end of February.
Leadville CO
Buena Vista CO
Bonners Ferry ID
Dwight IL
Webster City IA
Cherokee IA
Eldora IA
Anthony KS
Russell KS
Phillipsburg KS
Clay Center KS
Lyons KS
Larned KS
Brandenburg KY
Mahnomen MN
Paynesville MN
Albany MO
Plentywood MT
Lincoln NE
Ord NE
Kimball NE
Lovington NM
Oakes ND
Stanley ND
Lisbon ND
Mayville ND
Fairview OK
Redfield SD
Wagner SD
Webster SD
Dell Rapids SD
Presidio TX
Delta UT
Nephi UT
Blanding UT
Beaver UT
Spokane WA
Mauston WI
Greybull WY