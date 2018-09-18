Republican Pete Flores Takes Special Election for Senate District 19

Former U.S. Rep. Pete Gallego (left), a Democrat, and Republican Peter Flores are running for state Senate District 19. Bob Daemmrich: Gallego/Campaign website

In the special election for Senate District 19, Rep. Pete Flores edged out his Democratic opponent Pete Gallego. This marks the first time the reliably blue district has been held by Republican in decades.

With more than 85 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Flores led Gallego by about 6 percent of the votes, sealing his victory in the special election to replace former State Sen. Carlos Uresti.

Flores received 53 percent of votes, while Gallego received roughly 46 percent.

GOP leaders in the state rallied around Flores in an effort to flip the Democrat-leaning district.

“It serves as proof that the ‘blue wave’ the Democrats have been touting can be stopped dead in its tracks when Republicans turnout,” said Texas GOP chairman James Dickey.

The special election was called after Uresti vacated his seat. The San Antonio lawmaker was found guilty earlier this year of 11 felonies and now faces 12 years in prison for his involvement in a Ponzi scheme.

Flores, a retired game warden, will hold Uresti’s seat until 2021.

The district is one of the largest in the state — spanning 17 counties, including 400 miles of the Texas-Mexico border. It’s 66 percent Hispanic.

Flores came out the frontrunner in the initial special election this July. Out of eight candidates, he gained 34 percent of the vote. Democrat Pete Gallego finished with 29 percent. Another Democrat received 24 percent.