Sam Walker In-Studio Performance

As you probably know we are smack dab in the middle of our Spring Membership drive and we’re asking for your help to help us gain the funds we need to continue growing and thriving on the West Texas Airwaves.

To show our thanks for all the donations received so far to you we present you now with a special in-studio performance by local musician Sam Walker.

We don’t have the most optimal setup for recording in-studio performances at our little station, but like many other situations we face, we adapt and make it happen. – Sam came into the studio with a lot of stuff – a guitar, keyboard, harmonica, pedals galore, a PA system, the list goes on – and we made it work.

So enjoy this in-studio performance from Marfa’s own Sam Walker, uninterrupted and recorded live from your public radio station in west Texas!