Scenes from the 2018 Women’s March in Alpine

Posted on January 22, 2018

Women’s Marches were held across the country this weekend to support women’s right and protest President Donald Trump. The nationwide event began last year following President Trump’s inauguration, and saw thousands of marchers come together in cities across the nation.

For the second annual Women’s March this Sunday, a crowd of some 200 people gathered in Alpine and marched to the county courthouse. Despite the windy and chilly conditions the group marched several blocks under the theme of “Power to the Polls.” Once at the courthouse, several speakers took the stage and volunteers passed out voter registration cards.

 

 

