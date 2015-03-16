Slideshow: Marfa Myths Festival

For one weekend in late March, record geeks, underground musicians and throngs of decidedly well-dressed millennials descended on Marfa for Ballroom Marfa and Mexican Summer’s “Marfa Myths” music and arts festival.

Happenings ranged from a “Sound Bath” at the Well and a performance of Gregg Kowalsky’s Tape Chants at the historic Building 98 near the Chinati Foundation grounds, to pop-up vintage trailers and a Saturday night show at the Capri to rival anything happening at SXSW.

A highlight of Saturday night’s main event included a surprise, impromptu set by Connan Mockasin and Dev Hynes.The two were in Marfa for a recording residency at Marfa Recording Co. before and during the festival, working on a limited-edition 12″ record.

They weren’t originally scheduled to perform, but gave in to budding excitement from fans who thought they were. Mockasin said he and Hynes agreed they just couldn’t disappoint the crowd.

Here’s a few images from the weekend.

Mia Warren is a writer, radio producer and photographer, and current Marfa Public Radio intern. She was a 2013-2014 Fulbright Research Fellow and co-coordinates the KRTS Youth Media Project.

Trent Lesikar is an Austin-based photographer whose work has been featured in The Atlantic, USA Today, the Austin Chronicle and other media outlets.