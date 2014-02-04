Tony Flint, Owner of La Kiva, Found Dead in Terlingua

Glenn Felts, owner of La Kiva in Terlingua, was found dead early Tuesday morning outside his bar. Felts operated the bar since 1990, when he assumed ownership from his uncle, Gil Felts, who built La Kiva in 1979.

In the attached radio report, KRTS News spoke with John WatersWendy WrightR.C. TolerBill IveySharron Reed, and Laird Considine.

