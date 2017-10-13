Voices of Blackwell: Dawn Shannon

midnight-4 am | Undercurrents, Public Radio’s freewheeling eclectic music mix of Triple A, Rock, Folk, Blues, Native, Americana, World, Reggae, Dub and Electronica with host Gregg McVicar

4-5 am | Classical Morning

5-6 am | Relevant Tones

6-7 am | Fiesta

7-10 am | Weekend Edition, wraps up the week’s news and offers a mix of analysis and features on a wide range of topics, including arts, sports, entertainment, and human interest stories

10-11 am | The Best of Car Talk, an often humorous call-in show where callers ask about their car problems and the hosts, Tom and Ray Magliozzi, try to diagnose the problem

11 am-noon | Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! Weekly quiz program where you can test your knowledge against some of the best and brightest in the news and entertainment world while figuring out what’s real news and what’s made up

noon-1 pm | This American Life, each show consists of the biggest stories of the day, thoughtful commentaries, insightful features on the quirky and the mainstream in arts and life, music and entertainment, all brought alive through sound

1-3 pm | World Cafe, host David Dye serves up an eclectic mix of music from blues, rock, and world, to folk, and alternative country with live performances and interviews with celebrated and emerging artists

3-4 pm | Radiolab, a curious show where sound illuminates ideas, and the boundaries blur between science, philosophy, and human experience

4-5 pm | All Things Considered, each show consists of the biggest stories of the day, thoughtful commentaries, insightful features on the quirky and the mainstream in arts and life, music and entertainment, all brought alive through sound

5-6 pm | Mountain Stage

7-9 pm | Texas Music: Hour of Power, showcasing all kinds of Texas sounds created over the past century of recorded music

9-11 pm | Late Nite with Lady Chanticleer

11 pm-midnight | Bullseye