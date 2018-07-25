Vote Now: Choose Our Next West Texas Wonders Story

Marfa Public Radio has been keeping busy on the road and at the station collecting your questions for our new public-powered journalism project, West Texas Wonders.

On our road trip across the wide range, folks from all over West Texas asked us: what’s the deal with those Marfa Lights? Check out our first story for the series by Producer Diana Nguyen: Marfa Lights — Underground Lightning, Wandering Ghosts, Or Something Else? Prompted by a listener question, she went out in search of them herself.

Now, it’s time for you to help us to choose our next question from listeners in the Permian Basin. Tells us what question you want West Texas Wonders to investigate next! You can vote until 11:59 PM CST on Sunday, July 29.