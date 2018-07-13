West Texas Wonders is Hitting the Road

West Texas Wonders wants to collect your questions in person from July 16-20. Come hang out with us! (Marfa Public Radio)

Marfa Public Radio is taking a road trip from the border to the Basin. And we want to meet you along the way!

For one week, Reporter Sally Beauvais and General Manager Elise Pepple will be driving across West Texas collecting your questions about the place we call home. It’s all for our new public-powered journalism initiative called West Texas Wonders, where you ask, and we investigate and report.

Come hang out with us! Check out our full schedule below.

Monday, July 16

Big Bend National Park

10am – 2pm at Chisos Basin Visitors Area

Terlingua

5pm – late at Starlight Theatre

Tuesday, July 17

Alpine

10:30am – 1pm at Porter’s on 5th Street

(across from True Value)

Marathon

Afternoon at V6 Coffee Shop

Evening at White Buffalo Bar at the Gage Hotel

Wednesday, July 18

Ft. Davis

9am – noon at Stone Village Market

Marfa

1pm – 4pm at Marfa Post Office

Thursday, July 19

Odessa

1pm – 4pm at West Odessa HEB on University

Friday, July 20

Midland

10am – 2pm at Midland Centennial Library

Odessa

7pm – late at The Recovery Room

If you can’t meet us on the road, no worries! Submit your questions below.

