West Texas Wonders is Hitting the Road

Posted on July 13, 2018

West Texas Wonders wants to collect your questions in person from July 16-20. Come hang out with us! (Marfa Public Radio)

Marfa Public Radio is taking a road trip from the border to the Basin. And we want to meet you along the way!

For one week, Reporter Sally Beauvais and General Manager Elise Pepple will be driving across West Texas collecting your questions about the place we call home. It’s all for our new public-powered journalism initiative called West Texas Wonders, where you ask, and we investigate and report.

Come hang out with us! Check out our full schedule below.

Monday, July 16
Big Bend National Park
10am – 2pm at Chisos Basin Visitors Area

Terlingua
5pm – late at Starlight Theatre

Tuesday, July 17
Alpine
10:30am – 1pm at Porter’s on 5th Street
(across from True Value)

Marathon
Afternoon at V6 Coffee Shop
Evening at White Buffalo Bar at the Gage Hotel

Wednesday, July 18
Ft. Davis
9am – noon at Stone Village Market

Marfa
1pm – 4pm at Marfa Post Office

Thursday, July 19
Odessa
1pm – 4pm at West Odessa HEB on University

Friday, July 20
Midland
10am – 2pm at Midland Centennial Library

Odessa
7pm – late at The Recovery Room

 

If you can’t meet us on the road, no worries! Submit your questions below.

 

 

Our West Texas Wonders Road Trip is sponsored by King Land & Water.

