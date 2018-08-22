What the “Robin Hood Plan” Means for Marfa ISD in Upcoming School Year

(Carlos Morales / KRTS)

School starts next week in Marfa. But this year, Marfa Independent School District is working with a little less.

For the first time, some of MISD’s local tax revenue will be “recaptured” to assist other districts in the state. Chapter 41, also known as the “Robin Hood Plan,” was established to remedy problems of equity between Texas school districts.

MISD superintendent Oscar Aguero expects the district will pay a little over $430,000 into the school finance system, but won’t know for certain until January 2019.

That’s a sizable chunk of the district’s $4 million budget, but Aguero says they anticipated the changes by putting away $500,000 to pay back to the state. “[W]e’re gonna have to be a little more focused in the use of the funds, where we get funds from, how we’re, you know, identifying true needs versus true wants…”

Aguero says he hopes the budget changes will have minimal impact on the students.