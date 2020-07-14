MPR Wants To Know: How Have You Been Impacted By The Coronavirus Pandemic?

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted life as we’ve known it in West Texas.

Businesses across the region have dramatically changed their operations to adhere to new safety guidelines, while some have been forced to shutter altogether. School districts and teachers are scrambling to figure out how to educate students in the coming school year. And residents across the Big Bend are questioning how an economy largely based on tourism can continue to thrive during these uncertain times.

That’s why Marfa Public Radio wants to hear from you.

Over the past several months, we’ve closely reported on continually changing policies, testing in the region, and the impact COVID-19 has had on West Texas’ medical infrastructure. Now, we want to expand our reporting to better reflect your experience.



Is your business struggling during these uncertain times? Are you a healthcare worker working in a West Texas hospital or clinic? Are you concerned about the local response to the coronavirus? Are you a parent wondering what education for your child might look like in the coming school year?



Tell us how you and your loved ones have been affected by COVID-19. You can also ask us any burning questions you have concerning the coronavirus in West Texas.





Help shape Marfa Public Radio’s reporting by filling out the form below.

