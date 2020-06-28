The Big Bend Region Sees First COVID-19 Death

By Marfa Public Radio Staff

Medical Center Health System in Odessa announced the first Big Bend death on Sunday morning, a 70-year-old man who had several pre-existing conditions.

The patient was transferred from Big Bend Regional Medical Center on June 18. At least two other patients were transferred from BBRMC to Medical Center Hospital, according to health authorities in Odessa.





Medical Center Hospital in Odessa has been treating transferred patients from Big Bend Region Medical Center in Alpine. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

A spokesperson with Medical Center Health System said the Odessa hospital is treating patients from rural communities, specifically from Brewster and Ward counties.

As of Sunday, there are 85 total coronavirus cases in Brewster County, 15 in Presidio County and one in Jeff Davis County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.