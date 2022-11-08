Today is Election Day for the November midterms. Here’s what you need to know.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m.to 7 p.m.

A polling location in Marfa during the March 2022 primaries. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

By Marfa Public Radio Staff

Tuesday is Election Day for the Nov. 8 midterms, and in West Texas voters are weighing in on both local and statewide elections.

At the state level, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is running for reelection against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Other offices up for election include lieutenant governor, agricultural commissioner and seats on the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry.

Here’s what you need to know.

Are you registered?

Before heading to your polling location, you’ll want to check your voter registration status. You can do that through the Secretary of State’s website here.

Bring a photo ID

You’ll be asked for one of seven acceptable forms of photo identification, including a Texas drivers license, Texas handgun license, U.S. citizenship certificate, passport or passport card. The photo ID should be up to date but it can be expired for up to four years. Voters aged 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

​​If you don’t have any of the above forms of photo ID, there are a few acceptable alternatives in Texas:

government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

birth certificate

If you use any of these alternative forms of ID, you’ll have to sign a document saying you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.

Check your polling location

In Texas, voters can cast a ballot at any polling place during early voting.

But on Election Day, some counties, like those in the Big Bend region, require voters to go to a specific polling location based on a voter’s precinct. According to Texas Tech Public Media, only about one third of Texas’ 254 counties have moved away from a precinct model and to a vote-center model as practiced in Midland County.

A voter walks out of a polling place in Alpine during early voting for the March primaries in 2022. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

Brewster County

Voters in Brewster County will decide on the county’s next top official.

Late last year, longtime Brewster County Judge Eleazar Cano announced he would not seek reelection, opening up the race for the first time in seven years.

Republican candidate Greg Henington is facing off against Democrat Oscar Cobos. The Brewster County Commissioners Court Precinct 2 seat is also up for election, with incumbent Sara Allen Colando facing Mark Chiles.

To view a sample ballot, click here.

Election Day voting locations by precinct. All locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Precinct 1: Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1802 N. Hwy 118, Alpine.

Precinct 2: Val Clark Beard Complex, 203 N. 7th, Alpine.

Precinct 3: Marathon Community Center, 2nd Ave. E, Marathon.

Precinct 4: Alpine Civic Center, 803 W. Holland, Alpine.

Precinct 5: Panther Junction Visitor Center, Big Bend National Park.

Precincts 6 and 7: Red Pattillo Community Center, Hwy 118 Terlingua.

Precinct 8: Food Pantry of Alpine, 933 E. Gallego Ave., Alpine.

Jeff Davis County

In the midterm elections, voters in Jeff Davis County will decide on two races for seats on the County Commissioners Court.

In the County Commissioner Precinct 2 race, incumbent Todd Jagger, a Democrat, is running against Republican challenger Roy Hurley. In the Precinct 4 race, Royce Laskoskie is running against Democratic incumbent Albert Miller.

In the race for Jeff Davis County Judge, Republican incumbent Curtis Evans is running unopposed. Other county-level races, including justice of the peace and county treasurer, are also uncontested.

To view a sample ballot, click here.

Election Day voting locations by precinct. All locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Precincts 1, 2 and 3: Jeff Davis County Commissioner Center, 601 E. Cemetery Rd., Fort Davis.

Precinct 4: Valentine Community Building, North Main and Eighth St., Valentine.

Precinct 5: Davis Mountains Resort Baptist Church, 101 Broken Arrow Trail, Fort Davis

Voting signs for the November elections in Midland. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

Midland County

Voters in the City of Midland will elect a new mayor this November after the city’s current Mayor Patrick Payton announced he would not seek reelection.

Current Midland City Councilmember Lori Blong, a Republican, is running in the race for the city’s top seat. She’s facing off against political newcomer Robert Allen Dickson and former mayor and businessman Jerry Morales, who’s also a Republican.

In the race for the council’s district 4 seat, which opened up after Lori Blong decided to run for mayor, voters will decide between candidates Amy Burkes and Jim Gerety.

There are also three seats up for vote on the Midland Independent School District Board of Trustees.

In the District 3 race, Tommy Bishop is running for reelection against challenger Reagan Hignojos. In the District 5 race, incumbent trustee John Trischitti is facing off against Brandon Hodges. And in the District 6 race, voters will decide between candidates Sara Burleson and Carie McNeil.

To view a sample ballot, click here.

In Midland, voters can cast their ballots at any of the county’s 20 Election Day polling locations. For a complete list of locations, click here.

All locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Presidio County

This midterm election, voters in Presidio County will decide who will be the county’s next top official. In the race for county judge, incumbent Cinderela Guevara — formerly a Democrat, now running as a Republican for the first time — is facing off against Democratic challenger Jose “Joe” Portillo.

The seat for Presidio County Commissioner Precinct 4 is also up for election with Democrat David Bebee running against Republican Garey Willbanks.

In the race for County Treasurer, voters will decide between incumbent Frances Garcia, a Democrat, and her Republican challenger David Chavez.

Marfa residents that can vote in Marfa Independent School District elections will weigh in on a $57 million bond proposal. School officials say the bond, which local home and property owners would pay for through increased taxes, would mostly go to building a new K-12 campus.

To view a sample ballot, click here.

Election Day voting locations by precinct. All locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Precincts 1 and 7: Visitors Center/USO Building, 302 S Highland Ave., Marfa.

Precinct 2: Presidio Activity Center, 1200 E. O’Reilly St., Presidio

Precincts 3 and 4: Presidio County Annex Building, 300 E. O’Reilly St., Presidio.

Precincts 5 and 6: American Legion Post 176, Harrington St., Presidio

Editor’s note: David Beebe is a volunteer DJ at Marfa Public Radio.