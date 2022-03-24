Midlander Jenny Cudd gets 2 months probation and a $5,000 fine for taking part in Capitol riot

On Jan. 6, 2021, Cudd was a part of the violent mob that stormed the Capitol Building, where she wandered around for about 20 minutes before leaving.

Jenny Cudd celebrated her sentence on social media. (Photo source: Twitter)

By Mitch Borden

Midlanders have been waiting for over a year to see what kind of judgment would be passed on local business owner Jenny Cudd for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

After facing potentially up to a year in jail and $100,000 in fines, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden sentenced Cudd to two months probation and fined her $5,000 for entering and remaining in a restricted building during the Capitol riots, according to CBS affiliate WUSA9 in Washington D.C.

Cudd is a right-wing political activist and owns a flower shop in Midland. She previously ran to be the city’s mayor in 2019 and has been a vocal supporter of President Trump. It was that support that brought her and thousands of others to D.C. on Jan. 6 to attend a rally held by the former president.

Eventually, she would join the crowds that descended onto the Capitol and made her way through an open door with another Midlander Eliel Rosa. Throughout the day she was actively posting to social media and later that night posted a video where she detailed going into the Capitol Building.

Sipping a beer she said, “I f—— charged the Capitol with patriots today. Hell yes, I’m proud of my actions.” Cudd detailed what it took to get in the building as well, “We just pushed and pushed…and yelled ‘go’ and yelled ‘charge’ and on.”

Cudd bragged about her involvement in the Jan. 6 riot on multiple social media platforms. (Parlor Screen Shot)

Law enforcement eventually arrested Cudd and Rosa for participating in the riot and brought up multiple charges against them. Eventually, both entered into plea agreements – each pleading guilty to one misdemeanor.

The prosecution originally requested that Cudd be sentenced to 75 days in jail, one year supervised release, 60 hours of community service, and fined $500. Supporters of Cudd came forward to ask for leniency for her, including Midland Mayor Patrick Payton. He wrote in a letter Cudd had “suffered enough” and that she wasn’t “a threat to democracy.”

Cudd has claimed that she has received multiple death threats since the Capitol riot.

In filing prior to her sentencing, Cudd’s attorney requested that the court only fine the Midland businesswoman $50, or throw out all possible penalties. Judge McFadden rejected both requests, sentencing Cudd to two months probation fining her $5,000.

In a Twitter post following the proceeding, Cudd celebrated her sentence, stating “Yay God! Thank you all for the prayers & support!”

She also linked to her website, where she refers to those imprisoned for the attempted insurrection as political prisoners and where she’s raising money to pay for her attorney fees.