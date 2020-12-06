PHOTOS: The Big Bend Area Coated In December Snow Over The Weekend
Posted on December 6, 2020
By Public Radio Staff
From Alpine and the Davis Mountains to the Marfa Plateau and the surrounding foothills, residents in Far West Texas woke up Saturday morning to a blanket of snow enveloping the region.
The National Weather Service estimates the higher elevations in the Big Bend area saw anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of snow. Elsewhere, snowfall was minimal, with areas closer to I-10 seeing an inch of snow or less.
Saturday’s snowfall came exactly 10 months after the region last saw flurries of snow, which caused road delays and school closures.
Throughout Saturday morning, forecasters estimate 3 to 4 inches of snow fell in the Marfa area. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)
A group of dogs run around the baseball field at Vizcaino Park in Marfa. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)
(Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)
While Saturday’s snow didn’t stick very long, meteorologists with the National Weather Service were worried about low visibility and slick road conditions. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)
Ahead of Saturday’s snow, the Texas Department of Transportation began pre-treating roads across the region and sent out road crews to clear highways. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)
(Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)
This is the second time in 10 months that the Big Bend region has seen several inches of snow. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)
