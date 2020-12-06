PHOTOS: The Big Bend Area Coated In December Snow Over The Weekend

Posted on December 6, 2020

By Public Radio Staff

From Alpine and the Davis Mountains to the Marfa Plateau and the surrounding foothills, residents in Far West Texas woke up Saturday morning to a blanket of snow enveloping the region.

The National Weather Service estimates the higher elevations in the Big Bend area saw anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of snow. Elsewhere, snowfall was minimal, with areas closer to I-10 seeing an inch of snow or less.

Saturday’s snowfall came exactly 10 months after the region last saw flurries of snow, which caused road delays and school closures.

